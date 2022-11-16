                    array(31) {
  ["_edit_lock"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(12) "1668623964:7"
  }
  ["_edit_last"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(1) "7"
  }
  ["_thumbnail_id"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(6) "622619"
  }
  ["onesignal_meta_box_present"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(1) "1"
  }
  ["onesignal_send_notification"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["onesignal_modify_title_and_content"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["onesignal_notification_custom_heading"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    NULL
  }
  ["onesignal_notification_custom_content"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    NULL
  }
  ["hefo_before"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(1) "0"
  }
  ["hefo_after"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(1) "0"
  }
  ["_yoast_wpseo_newssitemap-exclude"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(3) "off"
  }
  ["_yoast_wpseo_newssitemap-genre"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(6) "a:0:{}"
  }
  ["_yoast_wpseo_content_score"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(2) "90"
  }
  ["_yoast_wpseo_estimated-reading-time-minutes"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(1) "1"
  }
  ["author_name_apopsis"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["_author_name_apopsis"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_602e5ea1ff50d"
  }
  ["protinomeno_arthro"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["_protinomeno_arthro"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_6020eb6461762"
  }
  ["add_post_in_slide"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["_add_post_in_slide"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_6020f9ae65c37"
  }
  ["add_post_in_roi"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["_add_post_in_roi"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_60210261bb8b7"
  }
  ["add_post_diada"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["_add_post_diada"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_60211cd0e950e"
  }
  ["add_post_diada_next"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(0) ""
  }
  ["_add_post_diada_next"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_60212afa891da"
  }
  ["followipaidia"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(681) "
Ακολουθείστε το iPaidia στο Google News
 Tελευταίες Ειδήσεις για την Παιδεία και την εργασία στο ipaidia.gr
Η Παιδεία στο Viber ΕΔΩ !
"
  }
  ["_followipaidia"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_600159e389967"
  }
  ["timeless"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(1) "0"
  }
  ["_timeless"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "field_6049d47b0fb99"
  }
  ["_yoast_wpseo_primary_category"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(2) "60"
  }
}

The Teachers in Black regulate all things  #ELT: they attend conferences, they have a weekly podcast, and they use Black Friday discounts to spread valuable ELT Resources.

However, balance is challenged when an evil force declares that it is on a mission to stop Express Publishing’s #BlackFriday.

The Teachers in Black must capture it before November 25 and we must help them fight the good fight! How? We will soon find out!