Η Γενική Γραμματεία Ε.Ε.Κ.Δ.Β.Μ. & N., στο πλαίσιο της παρακολούθησης των πολιτικών για την Επαγγελματική Εκπαίδευση, Κατάρτιση και Διά Βίου Μάθηση σε ευρωπαϊκό επίπεδο καθώς και της ενημέρωσης των ενδιαφερομένων, γνωστοποιεί ότι η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή θέτει σε δημόσια διαβούλευση την πρωτοβουλία «Μικροδιαπιστευτήρια για δια βίου μάθηση και απασχολησιμότητα».

Η διαβούλευση θα είναι ανοικτή έως τις 13/07/2021. Στόχος είναι να συλλεχθούν ιδέες για την ανάπτυξη ενός κοινού ορισμού των μικροδιαπιστευτηρίων, προτύπων της ΕΕ για την ποιότητα και διαφάνειά τους και περαιτέρω δράσεων σε θεσμικό επίπεδο (εθνικό και ενωσιακό). Οι συμμετέχοντες μπορούν να συμπληρώσουν την έρευνα με τα στοιχεία του οργανισμού τους ή τα προσωπικά τους στοιχεία.

Ακολουθεί το σχετικό κείμενο της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής:

Dear all,

We want to inform you that the European Commission has launched today a public consultation on the initiative “Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability”. The consultation is open until 13 July. The objective is to collect ideas for the development of a common definition of micro-credentials, EU standards for their quality and transparency, and further steps to be taken at institutional, national and EU level.

This joint initiative led by European Commissioners Mariya Gabriel (Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth) and Nicolas Schmit (Jobs and Social Rights) will support the quality, transparency, recognition and portability of short learning experiences leading to micro-credentials, substantially widening learning opportunities, making lifelong learning a reality across the EU and boosting employability chances. This is complementary to full degree programmes.

Within Europe a growing number of people need to update their knowledge, skills and competences to fill the gap between their formal education and the needs of a fast-changing knowledge-development society and labour market. The recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the green and digital transitions require people to upskill or reskill, to maintain and acquire the competences that enable them to participate fully in society, ensure their personal, social and professional empowerment. Short learning courses and experiences are developing rapidly across Europe by a wide variety of public and private stakeholders, in response to the need for more flexible, learner-centred forms of provision of education and training. The potential role of and the interest in credentials that certify the outcomes of these short learning experiences is thus increasing. This is what we call ‘micro-credentials’.

We invite you to share the information about this public consultation widely among your stakeholders. Respondents can fill in the survey in the name of their organisation or in private capacity. Organisations are also invited to attach a position paper, if they wish so.

Looking forward to receiving your feedback.