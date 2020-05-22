Express Publishing Webinars in Greece May 25 11:00 am – June 10 1:00 am

Καθώς, όλα τα προγραμματισμένα σεμινάριά μας σε ολόκληρη τη χώρα, ακυρώθηκαν, λόγω των έκτακτων μέτρων για την αντιμετώπιση της πανδημίας του COVID-19, η εταιρεία μας αποφάσισε να προσφέρει τα σεμινάρια αυτά σε μορφή webinar.

Κάνετε τώρα την αίτηση συμμετοχής σας και αποκτήστε πρόσβαση στα EP Spring Webinars Series.

Είμαστε δίπλα σας πάντα, για την καλύτερη ενημέρωση και επαγγελματική υποστήριξή σας!

Τα σεμινάρια που θα είναι σύντομα διαθέσιμα είναι τα εξής:

25/5/2020

The Sounds & Shapes of Words: Teaching reading effectively – Jenny Dooley, Author, President of Express Publishing

Establishing early literacy skills in the ELT classroom is an essential objective for primary teachers. In this session, we will discuss how to help young learners start reading English through a highly structured system, active engagement and various fun activities that encourage ‘looking with intent’.

Online or in class… Wonder is the beginning of wisdom! – Jenny Dooley, Author, President of Express Publishing

Primary teaching has never been so flexible! Designed to introduce young learners to the English language while promoting their social and emotional skills, i Wonder brings the real world into the language classroom through a unique combination of print and digital resources! Innovative tools: AR application, Digital Platform, IWB software, ieBook and rich Teachers’ Resource material, allow full exploitation of course content online, in class, or both! The new i Wonder Pre-Junior opens the door to a wonderful world of exploration and excitement!

26/5/2020

Building Bridges with Parents – Maria Davou, PhD, Linguist, Language School Owner & Teacher Trainer

One of the common complaints among school owners and teachers is that parents are difficult to convince and much too often there are communication breakdowns that affect business negatively. In this talk, we will present practical tools that can be used to “build bridges” with parents, cooperate with them constructively for the benefit of the most important stakeholder: our students.

Small steps towards a giant leap: A new learning galaxy for preschoolers – Jenny Dooley, Author, President of Express Publishing

Fostering essential 21st-century themes, such as values, CLIL, creativity and collaboration at pre-primary level is of great importance. Although this may be a challenge to implement at lower levels, a variety of cumulative learning strategies and scaffolding techniques, together with creating familiarity through imagination, can help ensure that our young learners’ first steps in discovering the English language involve engagement and excitement, while catering for their social and emotional development.

27/5/2020

Brainless Exams? Certificates for all? Be bold to stand out! – Maria-Araxi Sachpazian, BA Education / RSA Dip/Tefl (Hons)

In the last few years we have witnessed a considerable change in the way we appraise Language Examinations internally, as educators or managers of FLS. In the past, a certain level of difficulty was a necessary and desirable characteristic. As teachers, we expected that students who did not make the grade or tried hard enough would fail. We also believed that Foreign Language Certificates have a certain weight and value. What has happened in the meantime to change this approach? This session aims to explore how FLS can make the difference. We are going to examine whether our students’ rates in Foreign Language Exams should be the focal point of our advertising campaign and our quality guarantee. We will discuss the central role of exam materials in the preparation of our students and how to handle mock exams for optimal results. Finally, mention will be made of how we keep the channels of communication with the families of our candidates. This practical session is for school owners and teachers.

The Revised Michigan ECCE & ECPE, May 2021: The New Exam Specifications – Katerina Mantadaki, Senior Educational Consultant – Express Publishing

A detailed overview of the changes with examples of new tasks, genres and assessment criteria.

28/5/2020

FL SCHOOL PARENTS: What should we know about parents? What do we (FL Schools) offer them? – Lilika Couri, Teacher Trainer, EFL Schools Management Consultant, Educational & Training Concepts

Who are the parents-clients of 2020? Who are they? What generation do they belong to? Do WE know what information they should have? Can we empathise with them AND can we ‘support’ them?

29/5/2020

Survive or Thrive? Empower weak students and lead them to success! – Katerina Mantadaki, Senior Educational Consultant – Express Publishing

The average classroom is likely to contain one or more weaker students. One of the greatest challenges for teachers is balancing the needs of different students and choosing not to underestimate any learner. In this presentation we will look at the different reasons why some students fall into the ‘Weak Student’ category, the implications involved, as well as ideas on teaching strategies, to help all learners succeed.

1/6/2020

The Power of a Language School Against All Odds – Maria Davou, PhD, Linguist, Language School Owner & Teacher Trainer

Language teaching markets have become extremely competitive. Language schools struggle to keep their students and attract new ones due to an unprecedented competition from private lessons. In this Presentation, we will explore together practical ways to keep your existing students and beat the competition.

2/6/2020

Why is the neighbour’s grass always greener? Sustainable school management for excellence! – Maria-Araxi Sachpazian, BA Education / RSA Dip/Tefl (Hons)

We keep telling ourselves that there is no such thing as ‘’being left behind in life’’. We keep repeating that ‘’we are all on our own personal journey’’. When it comes to our professional lives, though, this simply feels like a feeble excuse. Unfortunately, the constant comparison of schools can lead us to sacrificing our personal ambitions in favour of sales and popularity. This deprives us of the chance to steer our school in its own direction and goes against the idea of managing our own school, here and now. This session aims to uncover the root cause of this feeling and come up with a definition of excellence that focuses on the uniqueness of each school. Furthermore, we will explore the complex mechanisms triggered when managers tend to look more outside their own school than inside and, even more importantly, ahead. During our session, we will analyse practical examples of management issues and analyse tools that allow managers to sustain excellence without stretching their budget or selling their soul.

3/6/2020

The new era: Online Language Education Tips & Tools – Maria Davou, PhD, Linguist, Language School Owner & Teacher Trainer

Given the need for online learning, in this webinar, we will explore together web tools that will help you with both synchronous as well as asynchronous language teaching and we will explore the new reality, the opportunities and the challenges.

