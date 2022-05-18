Express Publishing Seminars around Greece

Flipped learning is an innovative and effective pedagogical approach for the modern EFL classroom, as it creates numerous opportunities for active engagement. Under the guidance of teachers, students take ownership of their learning and gain a better, more experiential understanding of the language. This way, they enjoy creative and productive class time, accomplishing a more solid learning outcome.

What is the difference between assessment and grading when it comes to writing?

Grading is used to measure student performance but it is not necessarily an accurate indicator of student learning. Assessment and feedback go beyond grading, looking at patterns of student learning and using that data to help students learn more effectively, improving their overall performance in writing.

Express Digibooks is a cross-platform, gamified, digital LMS that allows the use of our books online and offline on any device.

Version 4 comes with new features to support teaching in a flexible way. Track students’ progress, communicate effectively with parents, motivate

learners and bring your classes into the future!

