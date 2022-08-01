The Steering Committee of the Inter–Departmental Postgraduate Program (MSc) Biomedical Engineering: of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (BME–AUTh) announces the enrollment of forty (40) Postgraduate students for the academic year 2022–2023. The BME–AUTh was founded on 17/8/2021 (FEK, issue 2, 3807).



Aim of the Postgraduate Program



The aim of BME–AUTh is to provide expert knowledge on using and developing advanced applications of biomedical engineering technologies in health systems for prevention, diagnosis, therapy and rehabilitation. The BME–AUTh is targeting on selecting excellent graduates from relevant Departments, national and international, and educating them in biomedical engineering so as to build up a human potential of high theoretical training and knowledge that meets the requirements of the rapidly developing technological evolution in biomedical engineering in Greece and abroad. The graduates of BME–AUTh will aptly cover the needs in scientific experts in the area of technology in health services.



The field of development of biomedical systems and applications and their evolution relies on the synergy of scientists with a broad spectrum of knowledge and the understanding of fundamental sciences of Medicine, Biology, Engineering and Informatics. This multifaceted coexistence of scientists of different disciplines will allow for the broadening, enrichment and merging of separate know–how approaches to attain the development of high–level health technologies and health industrial system evolution. This will definitely contribute to upgrading health care systems in Greece and elsewhere.

Description of Postgraduate Program



The MSc in Biomedical Engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (BME–AUTh) spans across three (3) semesters. Students are required to attend courses during first two semesters (A & B) for a total of 60 ECTS. During the third (C) semester students complete their master’s thesis which corresponds to 30 ECTS. Second semester students are given the opportunity to prepare an extensive research postgraduate thesis. In this case the student is obliged to attend only the compulsory courses of semesters A and B, which correspond to 40 ECTS. During semester B, in agreement with the supervising professors of the postgraduate program, the student prepares part of the diploma thesis (Part A) corresponding to 20 ECTS (instead of 20 ECTS of the courses); the remaining research diploma thesis is completed during the third semester (Part B, 30 ECTS). Attendance is in person and mandatory for all courses, lectures, seminars, laboratories and other activities.



The official language of the BME–AUTh is English.

Categories of Candidates

To meet the entry requirements, candidates should be graduates of Departments of Universities, Technical Universities or Schools of Engineering in Greece or equivalent recognized institutions abroad issuing degrees and diplomas related to the fields of specialization of BME–AUTh.



It is noted that candidates who acquired their degrees abroad should also submit the certificate of equivalence from the Hellenic National Academic Recognition Information Centre (Hellenic NARIC) or an application for recognition to Hellenic NARIC (this is not a pre–requisite for admission but it is a pre–requisite for obtaining the MSc BME–AUTh Degree).



Tuition Fees



The tuition fee is 750 € per semester for EU citizens and 1500 € per semester for non‐EU citizens. The amount must be paid in the beginning of each semester on account in Special Account for Research Funds AUTh.



Submission Documents



Candidates must submit the following supporting documents:



• Application that can be downloaded from the BME–AUTh home–page

http://bme.web.auth.gr.

• Identity Card or Passport.

• Curriculum Vitae.

• Undergraduate Degree(s) and, if applicable, Postgraduate Degree(s). If any Degree is from

a University or Institute abroad, certificate issued by the Hellenic National Recognition

and Information Center (Hellenic N.A.R.I.C. / Δ.Ο.Α.Τ.Α.Π.) for the equivalence of the

Degree to respective Degree of Greek Institute should also be included. The latter is not mandatory at the stage of submission and possibly enrollment, but it is pre-requisite for obtaining the MSc BME-AUTh Degree.



• Detailed course and grade list regarding Undergraduate or/and Postgraduate Degree(s), or Degree Appendix as attached to the Degree(s) (Transcript of Records).



• Two (2) recommendation letters. The letters can be submitted by the applicant along the other documents or can be sent directly by the signing person to [email protected] The recommendation letter can be written in English or Greek.



• Certificate of English language mastering at least at the the level B2 (not applied to native English speakers).



• Personal statement that elaborates on the applicant’s scientific background, interest for scientific fields of the BME-AUTh, expectations from the BME-AUTh and any professional relevance.



• Certificates of former employment and any other professional qualifications document (if applicable).



• Any other documents that the applicant believes they should be considered for the evaluation of his/her application.



The Certificate of English language fluency should be one of the following:



(a) Greek state certificate of language proficiency of a corresponding level, as it is stated in the replacement of the law 2740/1999, in par. 19 of article 13 of law 3119/2003.



(b) CERTIFICATE OF PROFICIENCY IN ENGLISH (CPE) of The University of Cambridge or The University of Michigan.



(c) INTERNATIONAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE TESTING SYSTEM (IELTS) of The University of Cambridge

Local Examinations Syndicate (UCLES).



(d) TOEFL



(e) The British Council – IDP Education Australia IELTS Australia with a score of 6.5 or higher.



(f) Any other certificate of language proficiency as stated in the Greek Law (undergraduate or postgraduate studies at English-speaking Universities, nationals of English-speaking countries, etc.)



To participate in the selection process, candidates must submit the supporting documents as separate electronic files in jpeg or pdf format.



The candidates who have not yet obtained the degree can still apply and submit the supporting documents as well as a confirmation of the Department Secretarial that certifies the number of due courses or any other obligation (e.g. graduate / diplom thesis) and the current average grade.

Criteria and Selection Process



The evaluation of the applications and the ranking of the candidates is done by at least three members of the Coordinating Committee of BME-AUTh, which is also the candidate Selection Committee.



The evaluation of all candidates takes place in two phases. In the first phase , the evaluation of all candidates is based on the following criteria:



● The final degree grade .

● The performance of the candidate in undergraduate courses related to the topics of BME –

AUTh .



● The performance of the candidate in his / her diploma thesis.

● Any existing professional or research activity related to the topics of BME – AUTh .

● The possession of other undergraduate or postgraduate degrees related to the topics of

BME – AUTh .



● Publications in scientific journals and conference proceedings .

In the second phase , the evaluation of all candidates is based on the results of interviews set by

the candidate S election C ommittee.



Scoring criteria for the selection of candidates



For the quantitative evaluation of the criteria, a scoring system is applied as follows: Degree credits : The score is calculated by the following formula: “ coefficient * ( final degree or diploma grade ) “. The coefficient is a) 1.6, b) 1.8 and c) 2.0 if the degree is respectively from:



a) Departments of Universities and former Technological Educational Institutions with un dergraduate study programs of duration less than four years,



b) University Departments having four – year undergraduate study programs.

c) University Departments having five – and six – year undergraduate study programs. Diploma Thesis credits : the score is the grade of the diploma thesis granted that the thesis is found to have relevan ce to BME – AUTh .



Undergraduate degree relevance credits : the score weighs the relevance of the undergraduate degree to BME – AUTh and can be up to 1 0 points . Postgraduate degree relevance credits : the score weighs the relevance of a postgraduate degree to BME – AUTh (if any, otherwise score is zero) and can be up to 10 points . Relevant publications credits : the score for publications relevant to BME – AUTh can be u p to 15

points .



Relevant research or/and professional experience credits : the score can be up to 10 points . Letters of recommendation credits : the score can be up to 5 points .



Personal interview : The personal interview of candidates is conducted by the Selection Committee of the BME – AUTh . Its’ purpose is both to verify the required academic knowledge of the candidates to attend the BME – AUTh program and to evaluate their capabilities in areas such

as reading and comprehension, their a nalytical skills , the reasons for which the y applied for the specific postgraduate program, etc.

The interview may also refer to the personal statement submitted by the candidate.

Submission

The Application Form together with the required supporting documents (in jpeg or pdf file formats) should be submitted by email to the address: bme @ auth . gr .



Deadline of Submission